Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family have pledged $1 million to the fight to end systemic racism in America.

The donation will be split between 10 local organizations, which Patriots players will help choose, according to a team statement released Friday on social media.

“Over the next 10 months,” the statement read, “the Kraft family is pledging $1 million in $100,000 monthly donations to local grassroots organizations — chosen in collaboration with Patriots players — that are fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.”

Our eyes, ears and hearts are open. pic.twitter.com/lmD16Szesj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 5, 2020

The Kraft family also pledged to invite members of these organizations “to speak to our executive staff and senior management across the Kraft Group businesses so we can learn about their work and continue to grow in knowledge and awareness, especially among those in leadership positions.”

“Change always begins with listening and learning,” the statement read.

Many Patriots players have spoken out on social media following the recent killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Cornerback Jason McCourty said the team’s impending return to practice will provide a forum for uncomfortable but necessary discussions about racial injustice and police brutality.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images