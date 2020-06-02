Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has inched closer toward offering a concrete position on the events of the past week.

The Tampa Buccaneers quarterback has been mostly silent — just a trio of re-shared Instagram stories — since the death of George Floyd. That’s hardly a surprise, considering the 42-year-old rarely enters the political fray, regardless of the magnitude of the moment.

But Brady on Tuesday participated in the #BlackOutTuesday social media demonstration. It was his first actual social media post about Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests, riots and looting.

Take a look:

Make of that what you will.

Whether that’s enough from one of the most visible white athletes in the world is up for debate. Many critics likely will cite the irony of Brady breaking his own “silence” by participating in a digital protest predicated on silence and listening. Others surely will note that Brady isn’t required to say anything about anything, and that actions are more important than social posts.

Numerous professional athletes from across the world participated in #BlackOutTuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images