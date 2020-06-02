Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are we about to finally gain clarity on the Malcolm Butler benching mystery?

NBC Sports on Tuesday will re-air Super Bowl Super Bowl XLIX. And Butler, who made the game-sealing interception in the New England Patriots’ win over the Seattle Seahawks, will speak with NBC Sports’ Liam McHugh throughout the broadcast.

Now, we won’t know until the the broadcast is over, but one would have to assume that McHugh will ask Butler about his infamous benching against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Butler has taken the high road ever since leaving the Patriots to join the Tennessee Titans, so it’s a probably a longshot that he reveals anything earth-shattering.

Plus, the possibility remains that Belichick really did bench the cornerback because he thought it was best for the team, or something.

We’ll find out either way when the broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports