Bruce Cassidy on Wednesday got the recognition he deserves.

The Boston Bruins head coach was named a finalist for the 2020 NHL Jack Adams Award, given annually to the coach “who has contributed the most to his team’s success .” The award is voted on by the NHL Broadcasters Association.

John Tortorella (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Alain Vigneault (Philadelphia Flyers) are the other two finalists. Cassidy finished second in the voting in 2018.

The 2020 Jack Adams Award finalists are Bruce Cassidy, John Tortorella and Alain Vigneault❗ #NHLAwards MORE: https://t.co/CXu9NJ0JCo pic.twitter.com/i4pqpeVmWP — NHL (@NHL) July 15, 2020

Our guy. For the second time in three years, Bruce Cassidy has been named a Jack Adams finalist: https://t.co/E2HAuplst4 Congrats, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Uy4E4SA2v2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 15, 2020

Following last season’s loss in the Stanley Cup Final, Cassidy led Boston to this season’s Presidents’ Trophy with a regular season record of 44-14-12. He and the Bruins will resume their season Aug. 2 with a round-robin game against Vigneault’s Flyers.

In three full seasons with Cassidy as their head coach, the Bruins rank second in the NHL with 143 wins. Claude Julien (2008-09), Pat Burns (1997-98) and Don Cherry (1975-76) are the only Bruins coaches to win the Jack Adams Award.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images