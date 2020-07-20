Bill Belichick soon will be coming to a television near you, and we’re not just talking about the New England Patriots head coach being spotted on the sideline.

Belichick recently filmed a commercial for Subway, which predictably prompted the internet to go berserk. Devin McCourty is excited to talk to his coach about the spot whenever the Patriots congregate at Gillette Stadium, but he also has some questions about Belichick’s partnership with the restaurant chain.

“I am excited to see are we going to get free Subway for the year? Is that going to be what happens?” McCourty asked during the latest episode of his “Double Coverage” podcast, as transcribed by WEEI. “Subway makes a great chocolate chip cookie I believe as I used to eat there all the time. So, I am excited to see what comes of this. Was he selfish and just worked out a deal just for himself? Or did he put the team first and bring Subway to everybody? So, we’ll see how it works out. Maybe COVID meals are Subway from now on.”

As for which player McCourty believes will first bring up to the Subway commercial to Belichick, the veteran safety has a hunch it will be Julian Edelman, who seems like a pretty safe bet.

