With New England’s first training camp practice delayed until mid-August, quarterback Cam Newton and five Patriots receivers congregated for a throwing session at a local field.

The group consisted of Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Damiere Byrd, according to photos posted Friday on Edelman’s Instagram account.

Meyers and Olszewski are vying for roster spots after making the team as undrafted rookies a year ago. Byrd, a veteran free agent signee who previously played with Newton in Carolina, is doing the same. Edelman and Harry, New England’s top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, are roster locks.

Newton is seeking a career resurgence after ending each of the last two seasons on injured reserve. He’ll battle second-year pro Jarrett Stidham and journeyman Brian Hoyer for Tom Brady’s old starting job in training camp.

In a typical year, the Patriots would have held their first training camp practice Thursday. But with the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out all spring practices and workouts, teams instead will begin training camp with an extended strength and conditioning period.

New England’s first on-field practice is scheduled for Aug. 12, with the first full-contact session set to follow Aug. 17.

Patriots players have spent this week undergoing coronavirus testing. Those who return three negative tests will be granted entrance into Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Newton posted a photo Friday of himself arriving at the team facility.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images