Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While the NFL offseason certainly has been strange for all players, perhaps it’s been a little extra bizarre for Julian Edelman.

The New England Patriots veteran receiver is gearing up for his first season with a new quarterback, whether that will be Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham. But even with so much uncertainty, Edelman took to Instagram on Friday to prove some things remain the same: He’s focused and ready.

“You can either experience the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The choice is yours. Hold the vision, trust the process. #RelentlessMindset,” Edelman captioned the photo.

Take a look:

Edelman is one of many Patriots showcasing their offseason mindset as Newton has posted videos working with receivers Mohamed Sanu and N’Keal Harry, as well.

The Patriots are scheduled to begin training camp July 28.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images