Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The questions around the Boston Red Sox’s 2020 starting rotation we’re made ten times more interesting when Major League Baseball announced the abbreviated season would be just 60 games.

Certainly, Eduardo Rodriguez’s reliability makes him the ace of the staff, followed by Nathon Eovaldi. But Rodriguez won’t be ready Opening Day, as he’s recovering from COVID-19, losing Chris Sale for the season to Tommy John surgery doesn’t help the cause, either. Martin Perez could help fill the gaps in Boston’s rotation, as could Ryan Weber.

That said, Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke has some thoughts about the initial No. 4 and 5 spots in the rotation.

Roenicke on Sunday said Brian Johnson is a contender for the fourth starting arm, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. He’s also considering using an opener as the fifth until another emerges as the clear choice.

Red Sox will move into evening workouts on Friday as preparation for the season. Ron Roenicke said he sees Brian Johnson as a good candidate for the rotation. "We all do," he said. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 12, 2020

Roenicke says Sox are leaning toward an opener for the 5th spot in the rotation — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 12, 2020

With things as they are, the Red Sox are slated to begin the abbreviated season on July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images