J.D. Martinez is on fire to begin MLB Summer Camp.

The Boston Red Sox slugger has shown little rust since his team returned to the field last week. That trend continued Monday when Martinez took teammate Matt Barnes deep (on Barnes’ first pitch) during an intrasquad scrimmage at Fenway Park. Martinez also went deep in scrimmages last Saturday and Friday.

The Red Sox on Monday streamed their entire scrimmage. You can watch the broadcast by clicking the link in the tweet below (Martinez’s homer is at the 13-minute mark).

Starting the week off with some intrasquad action! Presented by @dunkindonuts https://t.co/cgvTyitHDw — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2020

The Red Sox could be a real force this season if Martinez is, well, Martinez. All indications thus far are that the star outfielder/designated hitter remains lethal in the batter’s box.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images