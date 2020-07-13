Mohamed Sanu is everywhere, man.

If you follow the New England Patriots receiver on Instagram, you know he works out all the time and at all kinds of locations. Most notably, Sanu got in some reps with new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton shortly after the 2015 NFL MVP agreed to sign with New England.

That brings us to Monday, when Sanu was in parts unknown with sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham, among others.

Take a look:

Stidham and Sanu constantly interact on social media, so it’s no surprise they found time to meet up in person.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images