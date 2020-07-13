Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu is everywhere, man.

If you follow the New England Patriots receiver on Instagram, you know he works out all the time and at all kinds of locations. Most notably, Sanu got in some reps with new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton shortly after the 2015 NFL MVP agreed to sign with New England.

That brings us to Monday, when Sanu was in parts unknown with sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham, among others.

Take a look:

It looks like Mohamed Sanu and Jarrett Stidham have met up to put in some work. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/5Lgezh5P73 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) July 13, 2020

After catching passes from Cam Newton earlier this month, Mohamed Sanu got some work in with Jarrett Stidham this morning, per his IG. Believe that’s Brian Hoyer and David Andrews in the background. pic.twitter.com/mwzDh0n9ON — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 13, 2020

Stidham and Sanu constantly interact on social media, so it’s no surprise they found time to meet up in person.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images