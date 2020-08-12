Fall sports have been put on hold in yet another major conference.
The Big East on Wednesday announced fall sports would not compete in 2020, citing “the unprecedented and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Impacted sports include soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country as well as sports competing in non-traditional seasons.
“The conference will assess alternative options to stage fall sports contests during the spring of 2021,” the statement says.
#BIGEAST announcement on Fall Sports
Winter and springs sports remain up in the air.
The Big 10 and Pac-12 are among those that have canceled their 2020 seasons as well. The ACC and Big 12 still are weighing their options, though the SEC is trying to garner support for playing.
