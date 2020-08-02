Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL eased its dress code regulations for this unique Stanley Cup playoffs, and the Boston Bruins used that to make a statement Sunday afternoon.

Bruins players wore T-shirts calling for an end to racism and preaching equality as they entered the Scotiabank Arena before what would be a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Among the messages on the shirts: “End racism,” “Eracism” and “Listen. Learn. Change.”

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said the decision goes back to previous discussions within his team, as Boston has been pretty supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent months. Patrice Bergeron released a powerful statement in addition to a financial contribution to the cause, and captain Zdeno Chara marched alongside protestors in Boston back in June.

The Bruins also hoped to support Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The D-man, who is Black, took a knee during the national anthem prior to a game Saturday after delivering impactful comments about racism.

“This was a team-wide discussion that goes back,” Cassiday said Sunday after the game. ” … We’re just supporting, Matt Dumba’s comments yesterday I thought were very strong, heartfelt. So we’re trying to get behind eradicating racism. Listening, learning, educating, changing the social injustices, and I believe that’s what the players were representing and will continue to represent. That was the impetus behind the dress code today.”

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images