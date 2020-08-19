Bruins Wrap: Pair Of Power Play Goals Help Bounce Hurricanes In Game 5 Win

The Bruins move on to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, while the Hurricanes now shift their focus to the 2020-21 season.

Here’s how it all went down:

FAST-PACED FIRST

The Canes drew first blood when Sebastian Aho fed the puck to Fleury who sent a rocket from the point that ricocheted off the post, behind Halak and out of the net for 1-0 lead.

The Hurricanes had a chance to go up 2-0 when Charlie McAvoy was sent to the box for hooking with 4:45 left in the first. But the Bruins were able to kill it off despite some good pressure from Carolina.

The teams both were playing a fast, strong game through the first 20 minutes. But it was the Hurricanes who took a 1-0 lead into the second.

Boston held a slim shot advantage 8-9.

POWER PLAY X2

The B’s committed their second penalty of the game just 1:49 into the second period when David Pastrnak was whistled for hooking. But it was killed off and Halak stood on his head after the Canes had tremendous pressure and bodies everywhere.

Pastrnak looked poised to tie the game when he got out of the box for a clean breakaway from behind the red line, but Mrazek said not today with an incredible save to keep Boston off the board.

PETR

PETR

PETR pic.twitter.com/D6xZQKHXgQ — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 19, 2020

Bergeron was hooked on a breakaway of his own resulting in the Bruins’ first power play of the afternoon.

And Krejci capitalized.

Bergeron put a shot on Mrazek from the circle and was denied. But Krejci was directly in front of the net for the rebound and tied things up at 1-1.

KRECH TIES IT UUUUUP 👀 pic.twitter.com/BqIhmHIt6Z — NESN (@NESN) August 19, 2020

Another power play led to another goal on what ended up being an incredibly smart play by Bergeron.

The center collected Pastrnak’s shot off the end boards after hustling to get there and threw the puck toward Mrazek from a weird angle that ended up going in for Boston’s first lead of the game.

"MRÁZEK TOOK A NAP"



& that's what happens when you sleep on Bergy 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DGIyD3Crg8 — NESN (@NESN) August 19, 2020

Boston went into the locker room with the one-goal lead and a 13-10 shot advantage.

B’S MOVE ON

The Black and Gold tried to make it three straight power plays with a goal after Warren Foegele went to the box for holding just 44 seconds into the third, but they came up short this time around.

Joakim Nordstrom went off not even a minute after Boston’s power play expired for interference. But the Hurricanes were unable to tie the game.

Krejci looked to have found twine for the second time on the power play, but the puck bounced off the cross-bar. Despite some tremendous pressure by Boston, Carolina was able to kill off the Justin Williams penalty.

The Hurricanes really came alive in the final five minutes and made a solid effort to tie things up. But Boston shut them down.

Mrazek was pulled with 2:11 left and there were some scrambles for the puck and some heart-stopping moments, but the Bruins emerged victorious.

UP NEXT

The Bruins now wait for their next opponent.