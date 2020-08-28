Chase Winovich Among Four Patriots Absent From ‘Game Simulation’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Four New England Patriots players were absent from Friday’s training camp practice.

Outside linebacker Chase Winovich, inside linebacker Cassh Maluia, wide receiver Will Hastings and running back Lamar Miller were not spotted on Day 11 of Patriots camp.

Winovich, who’s in contention for the starting spot previously held by Kyle Van Noy, was the most notable name on the absence list. He appeared to be a full participant in each of the Patriots’ first 10 open practices.

Miller remains on the physically unable to perform list and has yet to make his Patriots practice debut.

Defensive tackle Beau Allen was present at practice after missing the first 10 open sessions but did not leave the sideline.