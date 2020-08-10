Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first major golf championship in over a year did not disappoint, with all the drama playing out Sunday afternoon.

Emerging from a seven-way tie for the lead late into the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco was Collin Morikawa, who earned his first career major and third-ever PGA Tour win at age 23.

Morikawa finished 13-under, two strokes fewer than Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey, who tied for second place. The win was historic, as Morikawa joins Jack Nicklaus (1963), Tiger Woods (1999) and Rory McIlroy (2012) as the only 23-year-olds in history to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy, even if Morikawa almost lost the lid.

Steady as can be with a club in his hands, not so much with a trophy… pic.twitter.com/pQP0pE9VqH — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) August 10, 2020

Morikawa is the ninth golfer to win the PGA Championship in his debut. The youngster recorded the lowest score by a major winner ever, shooting a collective 129 in the clutch Saturday and Sunday.

65 in Round 3.

64 in Round 4.@Collin_Morikawa's 129 is the lowest weekend score by a major winner … ever. 😳 pic.twitter.com/GACBPElkqr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 10, 2020

His final push for the win began at the 14th hole, where he saved a less-than-ideal second shot with a chip for birdie.

MORIKAWA!!! CHIPS IT IN FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/5KPm6tkW5Z — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) August 9, 2020

Riding that momentum, he delivered a tee shot on the 16th hole 274 yards to set himself up for an eagle on the most memorable drive of the tournament.

Morikawa finishes off the eagle on the Par 4. Again, unreal. pic.twitter.com/QcHfvQSazz — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) August 10, 2020

Best of all, he cashes in on a $1.98 million payday for the win. We can’t wait to see what else this kid has in store.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images