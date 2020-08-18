CT Sun’s DeWanna Bonner Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

DeWanna Bonner has dazzled since making her debut with the Connecticut Sun on July 26, and the league finally is recognizing her efforts.

Bonner was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time this season, the league announced Monday. The 32-year-old averaged 15.5 points, eight rebounds, three assists and 2.3 blocks in the four games Connecticut played last week.

Bonner officially reached the 5,000-point club Friday against the Chicago Sky on a 19-point outing. She also passed Taj McWilliams-Franklin on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list Sunday against the Seattle Storm. She’s now 21st overall.

Here a few of Bonner’s best highlights from Week 3 of WNBA action:

DeWanna Bonner has passed Taj McWilliams-Franklin on the WNBA All-Time scoring list tonight. She is now 21st overall. #SUNState pic.twitter.com/kHUzRiP4qd — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 16, 2020

Imagine what she must have up her sleeve for Week 4.