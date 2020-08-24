How Lakers Will Honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant In Game 4 Vs. Trail Blazers

Monday is Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles, and the Lakers will honor the late legend accordingly in their latest playoff contest.

The Lakers on Monday will square off with the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 4 of the teams’ first-round series. In addition to the contest falling on Kobe Bryant Day — which was set on the date featuring the two numbers Bryant donned during his Lakers tenure — the matchup also comes one day after what would have been the five-time NBA champion’s 42nd birthday.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who tragically died in late January, will be honored via the Lakers’ uniforms Monday night. LeBron James and Co. will sport their “Black Mamba” alternate jerseys which also will feature a special patch for Gianna.

A number of NBA players paid tribute to Bryant on Sunday. Among those was Jayson Tatum, who sported a purple armband during the Boston Celtics’ series-clinching win over the Philadelphia 76ers.