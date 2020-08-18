Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Carolina Hurricanes lit the lamp early Monday.

With the score knotted at zero halfway through the first period, Hurricanes right winger Justin Williams rang the horn and gave Carolina an early lead over the Boston Bruins.

Boston currently leads the Stanley Cup Playoff first round series 2-1 entering Monday night’s matchup.

For more on the goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images