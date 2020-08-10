Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The top two seeded teams in the Eastern Conference will square off Monday night inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

The Milwaukee Bucks and reigning champion Toronto Raptors will meet in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks have gone 2-3 at Walt Disney World thus far, while the Raptors won all but one of their first five seeding games.

This will mark the third head-to-head matchup of the season between Milwaukee and Toronto. The Bucks claimed both contests by double digits.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Bucks online and on TV:

When: Monday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images