The top two seeded teams in the Eastern Conference will square off Monday night inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.
The Milwaukee Bucks and reigning champion Toronto Raptors will meet in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks have gone 2-3 at Walt Disney World thus far, while the Raptors won all but one of their first five seeding games.
This will mark the third head-to-head matchup of the season between Milwaukee and Toronto. The Bucks claimed both contests by double digits.
Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Bucks online and on TV:
When: Monday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN
