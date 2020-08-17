Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox look to halt their losing streak at seven Monday night against the Yankees.

Boston wraps up its four-game series against New York at Yankee Stadium with Martín Pérez on the mound. The left-hander is coming off a strong start against the Tampa Bay Rays when he pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs with five strikeouts.

Ron Roenicke made a few changes to Monday’s lineup. Christian Vazquez is back behind the plate and will bat fifth, while José Peraza takes over in left field and bats eighth, meaning Alex Verdugo slides over to right.

Jordan Montgomery toes the rubber for New York.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (6-16)

Kevin Pillar, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 1B

Alex Verdugo, RF

José Peraza, LF

Jonathan Araúz, 2B

Martín Pérez, LHP (2-2, 3.38 ERA)

YANKEES (15-6)

Aaron Hicks, CF

Luke Voit, 1B

Clint Frazier, RF

Gleyber Torres, SS

Gary Sánchez, C

Miguel Andújar, LF

Thairo Estrada, 3B

Erik Kratz, C

Tyler Wade, 2B

Jordan Montgomery, LHP (2-1, 5.17 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images