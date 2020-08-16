Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox held a one-run lead after three full innings, but the New York Yankees fought back with a two-run fourth and put the game away with a four-run sixth.

All told, Boston fell 11-5 to New York at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night, the club’s fifth consecutive loss.

New York recorded 11 hits, scoring seven of its first eight runs on home runs. Three of those blasts were hit off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi.

With the verdict, the Red Sox fall to 6-15 while the Yankees move to 14-6.

GAME IN A WORD

Troubling.

Familiar issues followed the Red Sox to the ballpark Saturday as Boston’s ace Eovaldi looked like the rest of the club’s starters of recent.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi allowed eight runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.

The Yankees struck first with two runs in the first before adding two more in the fourth inning and four in the sixth.

Beware of the Kraken. pic.twitter.com/80Efl6cuRE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 16, 2020

Eovaldi did, impressively, throw just six pitches in the fifth inning, though.

Nathan Eovaldi with a six-pitch, 1-2-3 fifth inning after that 28-pitch fourth. He's at 74 pitches. Yankees 4, Red Sox 3 through 5. — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) August 16, 2020

— Heath Hembree allowed one hit in 2/3 of an inning in the sixth.

— Matt Barnes pitched the seventh where he allowed two earned runs on one hit.

— Phillip Valdez was kind of a bright spot as he no-hit the Yanks in the eighth inning with two strikeouts.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston finished with an identical 11 hits.

— The Red Sox actually held a lead over the Yankees with a three-run third inning.

J.D. Martinez delivered a two-run single down the third-base line, scoring Jose Peraza and Rafael Devers. Martinez, however, got thrown out trying to take second base on the play. Xander Bogaerts then stepped to the plated and smacked a solo home run to give Boston a 3-2 lead.

— Alex Verdugo belted a solo home run in the ninth inning, cutting Boston’s deficit to 11-4 before Kevin Pillar connected on a RBI triple later in the frame to make it 11-5.

— Rafael Devers, Jackie Bradley Jr., Verdugo and Martinez each had two hits while Michael Chavis, Bogaerts and Pillar had one apiece.

— Christian Vazquez and Jose Peraza were held without a hit.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Ron Roenicke was right Friday when he said things aren’t going well.

The 2020 Red Sox are the first team in franchise history to allow 8+ runs in 6 straight games. They're the 25th team ever to do so. The record is 7 straight games of 8+ runs allowed (done 5x, most recently in 2000 by the Orioles and Mariners). — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 16, 2020

NEXT UP

The Red Sox will return to Yankee Stadium on Sunday for the third game of the four-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images