If anyone is counting, the Boston Red Sox on Sunday dropped their sixth-straight game, falling 4-2 to the New York Yankees.

And with one more game in New York on Monday, Boston hopes to avoid getting swept in their second-straight series.

But for all the pitching woes the Red Sox have dealt with in 2020, the staff kept the team in Sunday’s game, giving up just four runs on 10 hits in the process. Boston, on the other hand, had just five hits all game, with seven players going hitless on the night.

With the win, the Yankees improve to 15-6 while the Red Sox fall to 6-16.

GAME IN A WORD

Cold.

Boston allowed just four runs on 10 hits, and couldn’t produce the run support to help.

ON THE BUMP

— Chris Mazza made his first major league start, though would have benefitted from a little run support.

Mazza got into a jam early, giving up singles to the second, third and fourth batters he faced. Mike Ford’s base hit, however, drove in a run to give New York the early lead.

The Yankees were able to add another run in the record thanks to a double from Aaron Hicks. Mazza had more trouble in the third inning, with Mike Ford going yard to right field to extend New York’s lead to 4-1.

Mazza got out of the frame but didn’t return. He gave up four earned runs on eight hits and a walk and struck out four batters in three innings of work.

— Ryan Weber took over in the fourth, going three full innings to keep New York at bay. He gave up just two hits and recorded one strikeout.

— Ryan Brasier walked Hicks and Torres in the seventh, but used his fastest thrown pitch of the season to sit Gary Sanchez down, end the inning and keep the Red Sox in the game.

Ryan Brasier's strikeout of Gary Sanchez was his fastest pitch of the year at 96.8 MPH… Great location. pic.twitter.com/erc68RqhUz — Daren Willman (@darenw) August 17, 2020

Aside from the two walks, Brasier gave up no hits or runs and struck out two batters.

— Marcus Walden took over the reins in the eighth inning for a clean sheet.

IN THE BATTERS BOX

— Kevin Pillar managed to cut Boston’s deficit in half with a 382-yard homer to left with two outs in the third inning, giving the Sox a 2-1 lead.

Kevin Pillar, take a lap! pic.twitter.com/i2BUl12fKz — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2020

Pillar finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

— Alex Verdugo was the only Red Sox batter to record a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double.

— J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez were the only other Sox players to record hits Sunday night.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Verdugo has been a major bright spot for the Red Sox this season.

He's new to the AL, so consider this a warning:

DON'T RUN ON ALEX VERDUGO. pic.twitter.com/qt78RRCe4X — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2020

UP NEXT

Boston gets one more whack at New York on Monday to try and avoid getting swept for the second-straight series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images