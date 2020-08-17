Can the Blues dig themselves out of an 0-2 hole?
That will be the mission Sunday night when St. Louis meets the Vancouver Canucks for Game 3 of their first-round series.
The Canucks eked out their sixth win in a row Friday with a 4-3 overtime win over the Blues in Game 2. Bo Horvat potted the game-winning goal 5:55 into extra time, handing Vancouver an important 2-0 lead over St. Louis.
Here’s how to watch Blues-Canucks Game 3 online:
When: Sunday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports
