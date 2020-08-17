Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can the Blues dig themselves out of an 0-2 hole?

That will be the mission Sunday night when St. Louis meets the Vancouver Canucks for Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Canucks eked out their sixth win in a row Friday with a 4-3 overtime win over the Blues in Game 2. Bo Horvat potted the game-winning goal 5:55 into extra time, handing Vancouver an important 2-0 lead over St. Louis.

Here’s how to watch Blues-Canucks Game 3 online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images