With one swing of the bat, Michael Chavis completely broke the game open for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Chavis stepped to the plate with the Red Sox protecting a three-run lead in the sixth inning and delivered a two-run blast into left-center field to extend Boston’s advantage and provide some much-needed insurance in the 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I caught that one pretty well,” Chavis told reporters on a video call after the game. “I had a good idea where it was going. … I mean, it felt good, but it’s kind of a weird situation. The numbers showed up today and the results were there, but I felt a lot better than the results and numbers have been lately.

“So, just trying to stay positive and stay focused on the process, and I feel good with how things are going.”

You can check the play out here.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images