Red Sox’s Ron Roenicke Not Worried After Michael Chavis’ Rough Outing

Tuesday was not Michael Chavis’ best, to say the least.

The Red Sox’s second baseman went 0-for-5 against in Boston’s 13-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, with Chavis striking out in all five at bats.

But manager Ron Roenicke isn’t too worried about Chavis’ rough outing.

“You can’t let it wipe out all the hard work you’ve done recently,” Roenicke said after the game. “He had been swinging the bat a lot better.”

Fair enough.