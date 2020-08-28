Sparks Vs. CT Sun Preview: Can Connecticut Match Western Conference Power?

The Connecticut Sun are hot. The Los Angeles Sparks are hotter. Something will have to give.

The teams will play Friday night in Bradenton, Fla., at IMG Academy in a WNBA regular season game. Connecticut is in seventh place in the WNBA standings, thanks to a recent stretch of three wins in its last five games. Los Angeles is in third place in the standings and has won five consecutive games.

The Sun beat the New York Liberty 82-65 on Saturday in their last outing. The WNBA postponed Connecticut’s game against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday due to the ongoing sports protests.

Here’s how to watch Sparks versus Sun:

Los Angeles Sparks (10-3) vs. Connecticut Sun (6-8)

When: Friday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

Live Stream: Watch NESN+ Live

Recent meetings

The Sparks beat the Sun 81-76 on July 30 in the teams’ only meeting of the season to date.

Connecticut swept the Sparks in three games last September in the semifinals of the 2019 WNBA Playoffs.

Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas powered the Sun’s win over the Liberty, scoring a game-high 25 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Candace Parker sets the tone for the Sparks. The star center is averaging 14 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.