They’ve done it again.

The Bruins entered the third period of Sunday’s game against the Lightning with a two-goal lead. And Brad Marchand wasted no time extending it even further.

The 32-year-old ripped one past Andrei Vasilevskiy in the third, making it a 3-0 Boston lead midway through the final frame. (Patrice Bergeron, by the way, earned an assist.)

Check it out:

Gotta love it.