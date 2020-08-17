Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Pillar certainly has been a bright spot of the 2020 Boston Red Sox’s season.

And on Sunday in the Red Sox’s game against the New York Yankees, he showed exactly why.

Down 2-0 in the top of the third inning with two outs at Yankee Stadium, the outfielder went yard 382 feet to left field to cut the Red Sox’s deficit in half and get his team on the board.

Check it out below:

Kevin Pillar, take a lap! pic.twitter.com/i2BUl12fKz — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2020

New York answered back in the bottom half of the frame with two more runs.

You can watch the rest of the game here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images