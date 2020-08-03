Rafael Devers’ first home run of the abbreviated 2020 season came up in a big spot.
With things all tied up between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at six runs apiece, the third baseman gave his team their lead back, launching the homer into the right field bleachers.
With an exit velocity of 106.5 miles per hour off his bat, the ball traveled 427 feet and put Boston up 7-6 in the back-and-forth matchup.
Check it out below:
Rafael. Devers. Moonshot. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/fl3F1m5QWL
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2020
That was a moonshot.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images