Xander Bogaerts Continues To Tear Cover Off Ball As Red Sox Down Nationals

Xander Bogaerts is tearing the cover off of the ball right now.

The shortstop entered the rubber match between the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals hitting an impressive .421 over his last five games, and he didn’t slow down Sunday afternoon.

Bogaerts finished the day 2-for-4 and clobbered his eighth home run of the season while driving in two runs in the squad’s 9-5 win over Washington.

For more on the 27-year-old’s recent laser show, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.