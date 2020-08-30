Flyers Vs. Islanders Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

This is a game the Flyers do not want to drop.

Lose, and Philadelphia will find itself in a 3-1 hole to the New York Islanders after splitting the first two games of the series. Win, and the series is tied at two games apiece.

But momentum is on New York’s side, making Philly’s hill even steeper to climb. But in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, anything is possible.

Here’s how to watch Flyers-Islanders Game 4 online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live