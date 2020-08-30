Red Sox Wrap: Boston Clubs Four Home Runs, Tops Nationals In Series Finale

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Power.

Boston collected eight total extra-base hits in the series finale.

ON THE BUMP

— Godley retired three consecutive Nationals in the first after allowing a lead-off single to Trea Turner. The right-hander put up another zero in the second before running into some trouble in the third.

The Nationals kicked off the inning with three straight singles, the last of which from Juan Soto plated Victor Robles. Washington logged its second run of the game via an Asdrubal Cabrera sacrifice fly. Godley limited the Nats to two in the third despite allowing a two-out double to Yan Gomes later in the inning.

The Nationals got to Godley again in the fourth when Josh Harrison led off the frame with a solo shot. Godley proceeded to retire five consecutive batters before allowing a solo homer to Eric Thames with two outs in the fifth. Boston’s starter then walked Gomes and gave up an RBI triple to Adam Eaton, which prompted a call to the bullpen.

— Josh Osich recorded the final out of the fifth. He stayed on for the sixth and kept the visitors off the scoreboard despite allowing two singles.

— Josh Taylor came on in the seventh and allowed a lead-off walk to Thames before sitting down three straight batters, two via strikeout.

— The eighth inning belonged to Ryan Brasier, who worked around a lead-off walk to post a scoreless frame.

— Austin Brice shut the door with a scoreless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Rafael Devers (4-for-4) launched a two-run shot in the second frame and tucked a solo shot around Pesky’s Pole in right field in the eighth. The third baseman also smacked two singles.

— Xander Bogaerts (2-for-3, two RBI) opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning.

— Dalbec blasted a two-run homer in the third and blooped a single in the seventh. He struck out in his other two at-bats.

Welcome to the big leagues, @BobbyDalbec. We're happy to have you. pic.twitter.com/x7uD7KUy9L — NESN (@NESN) August 30, 2020

— Kevin Plawecki hit an RBI single in the first and tagged an RBI double in the third.

— Kevin Pillar went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

— Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez both doubled in the fourth. Martinez was hit on the hand by a pitch in the eighth and was removed from the game.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. slapped a single in the seventh.

— Jose Peraza went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

UP NEXT

The Red Sox open up a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Fenway Park. Colten Brewer is set to start for Boston, while Atlanta has yet to name a starter. First pitch for the series opener is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.