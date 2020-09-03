Alex Verdugo’s Impressive Offensive Play Continues As Red Sox Fall To Braves

The young outfielder continues to shine for Boston

Alex Verdugo can’t be stopped.

The 24-year-old Boston Red Sox outfielder has ripped apart opposing pitchers so far this season, and that trend didn’t slow down Wednesday.

Verdugo finished the night 2-for-4 to raise his already team-leading batting average to .315 in the Red Sox’s 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

