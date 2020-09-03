Alex Verdugo’s Impressive Offensive Play Continues As Red Sox Fall To Braves

Alex Verdugo can’t be stopped.

The 24-year-old Boston Red Sox outfielder has ripped apart opposing pitchers so far this season, and that trend didn’t slow down Wednesday.

Verdugo finished the night 2-for-4 to raise his already team-leading batting average to .315 in the Red Sox’s 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

For more on his recent offensive tear, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images