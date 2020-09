Wednesday was just another night in center field for Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Red Sox outfielder flashed the leather and showed once again how good his defense is in the second inning of Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Dansby Swanson sent one deep to center that looked poised to hit off the Green Monster. But Bradley jumped up and caught the ball for the second out.

See for yourself:

Another day at the office for Jackie. pic.twitter.com/9mrcTwO9fl — NESN (@NESN) September 3, 2020

Easy peasy.

