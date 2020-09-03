Red Sox Notes: Jackie Bradley Jr. Starting To Heat Up On Offense For Boston

Jackie Bradley Jr. is starting to heat up.

The centerfielder showed flashes brilliance in the Boston Red Sox’s 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk, run and a home run.

Manager Ron Roenicke spoke to what he’s seeing from Bradley of late after the game.

“He’s starting to hit the ball good again,” Roenicke said during his Zoom conference. “And quality at-bats, you know, the oppo-homer is great to see. And if he gets a little bit of luck those numbers of his are going to go up in a hurry. He just doesn’t seem to have that magic wand up there like some guys but I’m really happy to see him swinging the bat better. And we know it’s there, we see it every year. It’s just a matter of when it shows up.”

Bradley’s streakiness at the plate can usually be justified by his impeccable defense, which was in full display Wednesday as well, robbing Dansby Swanson of at least a base hit on a shot that was headed towards the Green Monster.

The catch was impressive to many but is something Red Sox fans have grown accustomed to. That didn’t stop Roenicke from giving him props, though.

“He’s got a great feel out there and you could see him kind of timing that jump,” Roenicke said.

“Most guys are so worried about that wall out there with those weird dimensions that they back off of that play. Jackie’s got it timed and knows exactly what he wants to do. He’s pretty fun to watch in this ballpark and with what he does out there in center field.”

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s Braves-Red Sox game

— Alex Verdugo definitely is a keeper.

The outfielder had seven hits and five runs scored in Boston’s three-game set against Atlanta. On Wednesday, he went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

As his time in Boston progresses, so has he. And he does it all, showing a lot of growth towards being a complete player who can hit, field and run bases with the best of them.

— Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall continued to rake at Fenway Park.

The duo combined for eight homers in Boston this week alone, with Duvall going yard three times Wednesday night, one day after Ozuna did the same thing. That’s a first in Major League Baseball, according to Elias Sports.

“Unfortunately, we’re getting to witness it, but they swing the bat,” Roenicke said of Duvall and Ozuna after the series. “They’re on the first fastball you throw them and they don’t get cheated. So they’re doing a really good job of preparing for what we’ve got, and when we make a mistake they don’t miss it. It’s unfortunate that we have to watch that.”

— With the loss, the Red Sox are the first club to reach 25 losses this season.

— Next up, the Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays for a five-game stretch at Fenway Park. The series begins Thursday, with first pitch slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

