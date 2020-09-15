Bill Belichick Gave Patriots Game Ball To J.C. Jackson After Win Over Dolphins

The star of New England’s season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins, in head coach Bill Belichick’s eyes, was Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

A video posted Tuesday by the Patriots’ in-house production team showed Belichick handing the game ball to Jackson while he addressed the team in the locker room.

Jackson sealed Sunday’s 21-11 victory with an interception in the end zone and, as Belichick noted, is “getting ready to be a dad.”

"We have to continue to overcome adversity. That's going to be the name of this season. That's what kind of year it's been."



Slate breaks down the huddle after after a Week 1 𝗪𝗜𝗡. pic.twitter.com/ZFjv6iIBcT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 15, 2020

Belichick also shared unprompted praise for Jackson in his postgame video conference with reporters.

“I really take my hat off to J.C.,” the coach said. “I thought J.C. really competed well today. He showed a lot of mental toughness and a real competitiveness in the game for him to make that play at the end to seal the win. … So I just wanted to personally congratulate him for that. It was good.”

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Adrian Phillips also intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick passes in the win.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images