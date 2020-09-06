Brad Stevens Reveals His Postgame Message For Celtics After Game 4 Loss

The Boston Celtics did not look their best in Game 4.

The C’s fell 100-93 to the Raptors on Saturday in the Walt Disney World bubble. Toronto dominated Boston on offense, though the Celtics managed to make it a seven-point game late.

It was a disappointing loss, to say the least, especially after the Celtics took a commanding 2-0 lead to start the series. So, head coach Brad Stevens delivered an important message to his team after the defeat.

“We’ve got to play better. That’s what our focus and our intention will be (heading into Game 5),” he told reporters during his video press conference after the game, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage.

“I thought we looked like we were down after we missed the shots. I thought that affected us for whatever reason. And the rest of the game, we’re fighting uphill against a really good team that’s really connected. And that’s hard.”

Game 5 is set to tip off Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images