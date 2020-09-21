Broncos Send Relatable Tweet Amid Reports Of Courtland Sutton’s Torn ACL

Monday was a tough day to be a Broncos fan.

Denver’s already-tough injury situation got even worse Sunday, with quarterback Drew Lock and receiver Courtland Sutton leaving the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with shoulder and knee injuries, respectively. And, as it pertains to Sutton, the Broncos’ worst fears were realized Monday when an MRI reportedly revealed the star receiver tore his ACL.

Shortly after the news broke, the Broncos fired off a very relatable tweet.

Take a look:

Source: #Broncos WR Courtland Sutton tore his ACL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

2020, can you not — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 21, 2020

The world feels you, official Broncos Twitter account. The world feels you.

Check out the team’s current injury situation:

#Broncos’ injuries:



Von Miller (ankle): out for season

Courtland Sutton (ACL): out for season

Drew Lock (shoulder): out 2-6 weeks

AJ Bouye: (shoulder): On short-term IR

Philip Lindsay (toe): Week-to-week — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2020

That’s… tough.

Week 2 saw an absurd amount of injuries across the NFL, with Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley among the players who will miss significant time.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images