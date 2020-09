The Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team both have a win and a loss on the season, but one will separate itself with another victory in Week 3.

Historically, the Browns own this matchup, taking 33 of 46 meetings over Washington with a tie mixed in.

Washington, however, has the three most recent victories. We’ll see if that continues on Sunday.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images