Cam Newton, NFL Players Show Support For Saquon Barkley On Instagram

The exciting finishes in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season were matched with a wave of serious injuries.

Among those who went down Sunday was Saquon Barkley, who suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter of the New York Giants’ eventual loss to the Chicago Bears. The star running back soon will undergo surgery to repair his knee and will be sidelined for the remainder of the current campaign.

Not long after suffering the injury, Barkley deleted all but one post from his Instagram page. The 23-year-old then added a new photo Monday, which drew reactions from a slew of NFL players.

Odell Beckham Jr.: It’s the only way…..

Cam Newton: -1ØVĒ🤟🏾

Baker Mayfield: Yes sir it is… praying for you brother

Joe Mixon: Speedy recovery Brodie! The comeback gone be real💯 ✊🏽

Josh Allen: 🙏🏼

Nick Chubb: Rise 🦇

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: You know it! 🙏🏾

Sterling Shepard: FACTS 💪🏾

Evan Engram: Love you bro

Mike Gesicki: You’re built to handle adversity. Coming back even better 26.

Andrew Thomas: 🙏🏾✊🏾

Barkley was not the only superstar running back to sustain an injury in Week 2. Christian McCaffrey is expected to be out of action for multiple weeks due to an ankle injury.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images