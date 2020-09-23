Twitter Expects Huge Game From Celtics’ Gordon Hayward After Son’s Birth

Regardless of how Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals plays out for the Boston Celtics, Wednesday will be a good one for Gordon Hayward.

That’s because win or lose, it’s the day he and his wife, Robyn, introduced their fourth child to the world.

Hayward was not present for the birth of their first son, named Gordon Theodore Hayward after his father, as he wanted to be there for his team’s deep playoff run after missing so much time in the Bubble with an ankle injury.

And while Hayward has looked good in his return so far against the Miami Heat, Twitter is expecting a huge game from him in honor of his new baby boy.

Here was some of the best reaction from Celtics Twitter about the newest member of the Hayward family: