Jim Rice, Red Sox Honor Hall Of Famer Roberto Clemente On MLB Holiday

Organizations around Major League Baseball have taken the field while honoring ex-Pittsburgh Pirate legend Roberto Clemente.

Each member of the Pirates wore Clemente’s No. 21 in honor of “Roberto Clemente Day” on Wednesday. And while the Red Sox, specifically, were away from the diamond, they returned Thursday and honored the Hall of Famer in a special way of their own.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, a fellow player from Puerto Rico, wore No. 21 himself. He joined players from other teams who did the same.

Jim Rice offered some insight on the 18-year right fielder (1955-1972), who was named an MLB All-Star 15 times.

“He just had a natural ability,” Rice said, as seen on NESN’s pregame show.

For more on this, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images