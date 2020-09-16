Magic Johnson Has Bold Take On Bam Adebayo’s Overtime Block Vs. Celtics

Game 1 of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals ended with a bang.

Or should we say a Bam?

Bam Adebayo was the hero for the Miami Heat in their Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum’s game-tying dunk attempt late in overtime was rejected by Adebayo, who perfectly timed his leap, garnered possession after his own block and put the finishing touches on Miami’s series-opening victory.

Adebayo’s clutch block prompted a slew of tweets, included one from Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who put the 23-year-old’s defensive gem on a pedestal.

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

There’s no denying how impressive Adebayo’s block was, but Johnson’s take here might be a bit of a stretch. Hakeem Olajuwon and LeBron James probably would like a word.

Adebayo unsurprisingly holds the highlight-reel play in high regard as well. The 2020 All-Star after the game tabbed the block as the best play of his career to date.

