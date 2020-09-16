Matt Barnes ‘Ecstatic’ To Not Have Been Dealt By Red Sox At Trade Deadline

Matt Barnes was the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox. But he remained with the club as the Aug. 31 deadline to move a player came and went.

And the pitcher is happy to still be in Boston, and is adapting well to going from being the set-up man to closing out games.

“I’m very fortunate to be in this organization and to have been here for a long time,” Barnes said Wednesday in a Zoom conference ahead of the Red Sox’s game against the Miami Marlins.

“I can tell you I wasn’t really paying attention to a lot of it until I woke up on Monday morning (the day of the Major League Baseball trade deadline) and then you start counting down the hours,” he said. “Listen, I’m ecstatic to still be here. I love playing for this organization. I’d love to continue to play here for a long time. So we’ll see what happens. But I’m really happy to still be here.”

While Barnes wasn’t dealt, closer Brandon Workman was, allowing Barnes the opportunity to step into that role.

And he’s done well, going 7-for-9 in save situations and accumulating a 3.60 ERA in the 10 innings since Workman’s trade. And if he earns the opportunity to be the Red Sox’s full-time closer, he’d jump at it.

“Let’s do it,” Barnes said. “I’m all in.”

