Mike Florio Had This Concern After Watching Cam Newton’s Patriots Debut

The football world over the past month-plus wondered what version of Cam Newton we’d see as the veteran quarterback embarked on his Patriots tenure.

Well, he looked like the Newton of old in his New England debut.

Newton impressed in the Patriots’ 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The star signal-caller completed 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards, but he really turned heads with his legs. Newton posted a game-high 75 rushing yards and his two touchdowns on the ground helped New England begin its 2020 season with a victory.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio liked what he saw from Newton in Week 1, but he does have one concern for the QB and his team moving forward.

“Yeah, it was 2015 all over again when Cam ended up being the NFL MVP,” Florio said on “Football Night in America. “Healthy and effective, but here’s the caveat: A lot of times you saw bodies swarming all over Cam and he looks indestructible because he is so large and he is so strong. But we know from history that sooner or later that’s going to cause a problem for him and that was my concern. I was hoping he would be contacted less now that he’s healthy for the first time in a couple of years because at some point I think that’s something that could be an issue for the Patriots and for Cam.”

It was a bit surprising to see how involved Newton was in the Patriots’ rushing attack Sunday. The 31-year-old, who joined New England after enduring a pair of season-ending injuries, carried the ball 15 times against the Dolphins. Sony Michel, New England’s feature back, only logged 10 rushing attempts.

There was thought the heavy running workload in his Patriots debut hampered Newton. The three-time Pro Bowl selection appeared to be walking with a slight limp as he exited the field following New England’s win. However, Newton after the game insisted he was feeling “great.”

We’ll see if the Patriots utilize Newton in a similar fashion Sunday night when they visit the Seattle Seahawks for a primetime matchup.

