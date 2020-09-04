Seven-Inning Doubleheaders Bring Drastic Change To Tradition, Strategy

Major League Baseball implemented new rules for the 2020 season, and the Boston Red Sox were set to experience one for themselves Friday.

MLB instituted seven-inning games during doubleheaders, rather than the typical nine-inning structure, due to COVID-19.

The minor leagues already have been implementing this rule for multiple years. As this shortened major league season potentially sees more doubleheaders than usual, the change was made for just this season — for now.

