Zack Godley, Chris Mazza Look To Propel Red Sox Past Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox have a full day of baseball ahead of them Friday.

For the first time in this coronavirus-shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season, the Red Sox have a doubleheader.

They were one of the last few teams without a twin bill under their caps, but take on the Toronto Blue Jays in two seven-inning contests Friday at Fenway Park.

Zack Godley and Chris Mazza each will start for the Red Sox and will be opposed by the Blue Jays’ Tanner Roark and newly acquired Ross Stripling, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images