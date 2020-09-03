NFL Players React To Leonard Fournette Joining Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Tom Brady will enter his first season as the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback with one of the NFL’s strongest supporting casts.

Tampa Bay added another piece to that arsenal of high-end weapons Wednesday.

Leonard Fournette signed with the Buccaneers days after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fournette, who rushed for 1,000 yards in two of his first three NFL seasons, has the chance to add a power element to Tampa Bay’s backfield alongside dual-threat RBs Ronald Jones II and LeSean McCoy.

Fournette confirmed the signing with an Instagram, which has a Bucs uniform photoshopped onto the fourth-year pro. The post elicited reactions from across the NFL.

DeAndre Hopkins: My boi!!!

Todd Gurley: It’s up congrats my G🙏🏾

Joe Mixon: Go krazy!Josh Jacobs: 😤😤😤

LeSean McCoy: That’s how we rockn @leonardfournette

Yannick Ngakoue: 🏁

D.J. Chark Jr.: Yesssir!! It’s lit

Dez Bryant: 🙏🏿.. GO CRAZY🔥🔥

David Johnson: Bro you gone love that offensive scheme!!! 🔥🔥

Fournette will be tasked with learning the Buccaneers’ offense quickly. Tampa Bay is scheduled to open its 2020 season Sept. 13 in New Orleans against the NFC South rival Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images