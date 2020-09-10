Offense From Young Red Sox Players Has Been Bright Spot Of 2020 Season

Entering the 2020 Major League Baseball season, it was understood that the Boston Red Sox would struggle with starting pitching.

David Price was traded away and Rick Porcello signed with the New York Mets in free agency. Eduardo Rodriguez was shut down after complications from his COVID-19 diagnosis and Chris Sale had Tommy John surgery.

But even with Mookie Betts dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers and out of the lineup, on paper, Boston’s offense was anticipated to have a much better year than they actually are.

That hasn’t exactly been the case, but the Red Sox’s young players like Rafael Devers, Bobby Dalbec and Alex Verdugo have been bright spots.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images