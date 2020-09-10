Xander Bogaerts Looks Forward To Playing With These Red Sox Prospects

This has been a down year for the Boston Red Sox, and they’ll be the first to admit it.

They traded away right fielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price, along with other pitching woes and changes within the organization that have kicked off a potential rebuild.

But shortstop Xander Bogaerts doesn’t think it will take long for the team to bounce back. In fact, he believes they’ll contend again as soon as 2021.

“I don’t think it will take a couple of years, depending on what approach the front office takes, but I know we have some good players down in the minors,” Bogaerts on Thursday said in his pregame Zoom call ahead of Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Hopefully we can see them soon. If not this year, hopefully next year, guys that are going to contribute and help us now and also in the future. Obviously we have some good guys on this team that have been doing pretty good as of late. Hopefully we can get more of those guys on board and feeling the way that they want to feel. I know some guys, it’s been a grind, man. Especially for me, it’s been a grind all season just trying to swing and feel right on an everyday basis. I think we should be in a good position to win a lot of games next year and hopefully get to the playoffs because we have a good team, we have good young players on our team and like I said, we have guys down there who are good players, good prospects who can help for sure.”

Who are the prospects he’s excited to get the chance to play with?

“Jeter Downs I think is a really good player,” Bogaerts said. “Bryan Mata, I heard a lot about him pitching wise. I know (Triston) Casas just came up and he’s been hitting a lot of balls out of the ballpark.”

Bobby Dalbec has been incredible for Boston since being called up over a week ago. Hopefully, the same goes for the other young guys in the Red Sox’s system.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images